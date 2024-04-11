FRUITLAND, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a resurfacing project to improve the ride quality on MD 513 (Cedar Lane) between US 13 Business (N. Fruitland Blvd) and Jackson Road near Fruitland next week. The work should be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.
According to the Department, crews will begin milling, or removing the top layer of asphalt, on the roadway to prepare for paving on Tuesday, April 16. Work is scheduled on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. During work hours, motorists can expect single-lane closures and flagging operations at intersections and crossovers throughout the duration of the project.
The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Allan Myers of Dover, will use arrow boards, cones and flaggers to safely guide motorists through the work zone. Drivers should expect major traffic impacts with significant delays during work hours.