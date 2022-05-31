SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The summer-like heat is raising a warning: With fun in the sun, comes real danger.
If you're going outside this week, sunglasses and sunscreen are the minimum to be prepared against the heat and sun. Before heading out, know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"Be smart. Trust your body. Your body is going to give you signs. Take every precaution necessary so that you don't get yourself into trouble because by the time you start realizing what's going on, it's going to be too late," said Lewes Beach Patrol Captian, Strohm Edwards.
Edwards makes sure his lifeguards are also prepared. He says he makes sure they are wearing sunscreen, and staying hydrated.
Delaware Humane Association is warning against leaving pets in cars. They also recommend getting booties for pets walking on hot surfaces, and looking out for signs of dehydration.
"The first thing you'll notice is they're panting all the time and their tongue is very red and their tongue is very dry. Instead of the tongue being moist, the tongue and lips are dry or tacky at the touch," said Dr. Elissa Green with DHA.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two very real dangers to look out for. Heat exhaustion will make you feel a little dizzy, sweat excessively, and get muscle cramps. But heat stroke is more severe. You'll actually stop sweating and may lose consciousness.
"Lack of energy, It presents almost like a stroke. You'll have slurred speech, difficulty making judgments, things like that," said Dr. Luis Castro with Beebe Medical.
Dr. Castro says he sees these severe symptoms more often in children and older adults. He says if you are feeling dizzy or dehydrated, head to a walk in clinic. If you're experiencing signs of heat stroke, get to an emergency room.