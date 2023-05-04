Fund For Women Commemorates Milestone By Showcasing Delaware Women's Hall of Fame

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Fund For Women organization helps young women and girls in the state of Delaware by donating to women empowering non-profits across the state.
This year they commemorated 30 years since they were first founded by showcasing the Delaware Women's Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is an exhibit that is on display at Delaware Technical Community College and for Fund for Women the partnership only made sense.
Kelly Sheridan, the Sussex County Development Chair for Fund for Women said, "Fund for Women is all about empowering women and girls in Delaware to reach their potential," Sheridan said.
"The Women's Hall of Fame is all about celebrating all the achievements that women have done on behalf of the state of Delaware, it just made perfect sense for us to partner" she said.
Fayetta Blake, an inductee in the Women's Hall of Fame and a member of Fund for Women said being on the wall means so much to her.
"I feel humbled in a sense that I am born and bred in Sussex County and I actually came from proverbial the "wrong side of the tracks", Blake said.
"I stand on the shoulders of some incredible women," she said.
One of the events visitors, Tracey Quillen Carney said this partnership is a reminder.
"This shows us what we can do as women, when we work together and when we support each other," Carney said.
The Women's Hall of Fame will be at Del Tech until the end of the year. The next 30 year commemorative celebration for Fund For Women will be May 10th in Odessa, Delaware. They will award over $200,000 for different non-profits in Delaware.