Funding Approved For Sunset Park Improvements

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control awarded the Dewey Beach a grant for improvements at Sunset Park.
DNREC granted $22,500 for projects that will go toward repairs on this gazebo, an ADA compliant ramp and updates to the landscaping.
Phillip Davenport holds the park near and dear to him. Years ago, he had his wife's name engraved on one of the benches to keep her memory alive.
"It is just a hidden oasis to just get away," Davenport said.
Davenport said he's happy to see investments in a place he holds so near and dear to him.
Town Manager Bill Zolper said the work is long overdue.
"It's right on the water. it is right on the Rehoboth Bay. It's a beautiful location and we want to improve that location," Zolper said.
Other members of the town said project fits into the bigger picture of cleaning up the coastline and preparing for the future of Dewey Beach.
"Dewey beach has the best sunsets and you are going to see some of the best sunsets at sunset park. How can we bring more people there? That is by helping with sea rise and bring ADA compliance so we can help bring more people to our town," Jack Redefer, member of the infrastructure committee said.
The project must be completed in the next year after it gains final approval from DNREC.