DELAWARE - The Joint Finance committee approved funding on Wednesday to regulate the marijuana industry.
Legislation making Delaware the latest state to legalize and regulate adult recreational marijuana became law on April 23, 2023. Included in that two-bill package was a measure to regulate and tax marijuana in the same manner as alcohol.
The 12 member panel has approved $4.1 million dollars. The expectation is that a little more than half of that, $2.2 million, will be a reoccurring cost. $1.9 million is listed as a one time expenditure.
A General Assembly spokesperson says the Joint Finance Committee will continue reviewing and voting on funding priorities for the fiscal 2023 operating budget this week. The final budget bill must be approved by the entire General Assembly.