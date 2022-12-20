Maryland - Fifteen counties, and fifty-three rural, based volunteer fire departments throughout the state will receive funding towards supplementing wildland fire protection.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, DNR awarded a total of $131, 702 in match funding to complete $277,138 in total project costs.
Awards are 50% of the project's total cost, up to a maximum grant of $3,000 per department.
Nine departments from Dorchester County, and two from Wicomico will receive funding directly from U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.