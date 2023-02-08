SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department is seeking help from youth-focused groups in an initiative to fight the attractiveness of tobacco and vape products.
The Tobacco, Diabetes, and Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Initiative is funding Wicomico County organizations that create and develop social media campaigns created by local youth. The goal of these campaigns is to encourage young people to not smoke and vape. Funding for this project comes from the Maryland Department of Health.
According to the World Health Organization, nicotine and tobacco companies have used digital and social media platforms to reach the young people through apps and video games. Social media allows users to interact with marketing features and increases the risk of exposure to children and teenagers. The health department hopes that its new campaign will counteract negative messages from tobacco companies.
Interested applicants are encouraged to attend a pre-proposal meeting on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. to address questions and the application process. The meeting will be held at the Wicomico County Health Department's Adkins building. Information on grant proposals can be found on the department's website.
Proposals are due no later than Monday, Feb. 20. Those with questions can contact Carol Fenner at carol.fenner@maryland.gov.