LEWES, Del. - The Lewes community held a fundraiser Saturday to support Matt Barry, a 22-year-old recovering after receiving a liver transplant.
Barry waited three years to receive the liver transplant.
At the fundraiser, people could buy baked goods, win locally made raffle prizes, and shop from vendors. Local organizations like the Double T Foundation DE all made donations to Matt, along with participating in the event.
Fundraiser organizers know that there are many more people who need organ donations, and they want to spread awareness.
Support For Matt Fundraiser Coordinator Jenine Amato says, "I want awareness. I want everybody to have "donor" written on their ID. I want them to talk to their families. But when you pass, you're really not doing much with it. You can save at least three if not more people's lives. It's a matter of giving life."