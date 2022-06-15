SALISBURY, Md. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday in Pittsville.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday night the funeral will take place Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. It will be held at the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. This is the same venue that held the funeral for Delmar Police's Corporal Keith Heacook, who was killed in the line of duty in April 2021.
A public viewing for Deputy Hilliard will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral will immediately follow.
There are six charges against suspect Austin Davidson, including first and second degree murder and first and second degree assault. Tuesday morning Davidson was waived of bond during a hearing. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 30th in Wicomico County District Court.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's office says there are a few ways to help the Hilliard family. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111 has set up a fund. Checks may be made payable to the "Memorial Fund for Glenn Hilliard" and taken to the Bank of Delmarva on Eastern Shore Drive in Salisbury.
Online PayPal donations can be made on Operation We Care's website. Click here to donate.