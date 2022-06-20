SALISBURY, Md.--Preparations were underway Monday at the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury for Wicomico Co. First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard.
Tents were being set up outside the church, as officers were seen inside the building setting photos up and running through the order of the service. WRDE News was told at least three of Hilliard's friends, Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis will be speakers at Tuesday's service.
Sheriff Lewis will be the closing speaker at Hilliard's funeral service. He said Deputy Glenn Hilliard's death has been a blow for the entire law enforcement community.
"I think most people who worked in law enforcement in this entire region knew Glenn Hilliard, because Glenn was always helping other agencies with criminal cases, Glenn was always helping other agencies with tracking individuals searching for lost children with the drone, Glenn was always assisting his fellow man," he said with tears in his eyes.
The sheriff said he has known Hilliard for over 10 years, and this past week has been especially hard and frustrating, thinking about the criminal justice system--a system he said remains broken.
"This one hits home for us, this was our brother, this was our deputy, this was our friend, this was our father, this was our son, this was our nephew and it hits us all," he said. "I hope the message is loud and clear to lawmakers, they need to change the way they do business."
Maryland State Police Lt. Christopher Davala is also the Wicomico Barrack Commander. He said Hilliard would often work side by side with him, and the outpouring of community support on Delmarva has been unbelievable.
"People understand, we appreciate everything that's being done," he said, clearing his throat and on the verge of shedding a tear. "We appreciate everything that's been offered, that's being done; I mean the offers of people just water, and 'can we bring you something?' and this community as I said the other night is amazing and it can be a tough time for all of us, we understand that, but we can't say 'thank you' enough to everyone who has just stepped up and is taking care of all of us in this community."
The funeral service on Tuesday is expected to start around 12:30 p.m., and will last about about an hour. WRDE News will live stream the entire service on WRDE.com, the WRDE news app and WRDE's Facebook page.