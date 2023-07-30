SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Upcoming funeral services have been announced for Terry Megee.
Megee was the owner of Megee Motors in Georgetown, and known for helping and participating on many boards and committees throughout Sussex County. Megee passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack.
Megee's wife, Vanessa Megee, shared a post on Facebook in regards to the funeral services.
Megee says visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, at Sussex Central High School, with a service to follow. Megee says interment is private and a reception will be held at Mulligan's Pointe in Georgetown.