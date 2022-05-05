REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Funland fans are counting down the days and hours! Opening day for the 2022 season is May 7. This year, the Funland team is celebrating the 60th anniversary.
"60 years. It's kind of hard to imagine that it's been that long. There's a lot of tradition here at Funland. Anyone who has been here knows what we are about. The vintage, nostalgia fun," said Ian Curry, a 4th generation family member at Funland.
The past few years, COVID pre-cautions made some changes to how people enjoyed the park. That's not the case this year. The original ticket system is back, and park-goers do not need to make a reservation.
Reminiscing, Curry says not just Funland, but Sussex County has grown exponentially over the six decades. New rides and games have come in and out.
"Grandparents, great grandparents, grandkids, and their kids who say 'I rode those boats! I rode those fire engines when I was a kid!' That's really cool," said Curry.
In celebration of the anniversary, Funland fans can even expect a new ride to make its debut. It won't be there for the opening, but Curry says he hopes the surprise ride will be here by Memorial Day.
Funland opens May 7. In the event of rain, just the indoor rides and games will be open.