Del. - Referees are asking for an increase in pay by those who are part of the Delmarva Football Officials Association, which covers games in Sussex and Kent county. It doesn't help the Association that they happen to be in the middle of a referee shortage right now.
Recently, the DIAA board of directors approved a pay increase of $77 to $84 a game for officials for the 2022 season, but referees are asking for a further increase to $100 a game, saying that amount is needed to cover travel costs.
"It is obviously something that we are all interested in and we are watching closely," said Cape Henlopen High School head football coach Mike Frederick, "but as the head football coach it is my job to make sure we focus on what we can control. It is not something that myself or our players or our coaching staff has control over."
The first game for Cape, which is at Salesianum in Wilmington, may not use DIAA referees.