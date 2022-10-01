DELMARVA-- The rain has subsided but rough seas and strong winds from Hurricane Ian are making Delmarva home this weekend.
Saturday morning, many low-lying areas could be seen covered with standing water. Lewes Beach, normally known for calm, bay water, was churning with heavy surf. Hurricane Ian has downgraded to a Post-Tropical Cyclone, but inclement weather remains a concern.
A Gale Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory remain in effect. At this time, both advisories run through Monday. A Coastal Flood Watch is set to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, as this weekend's weather comes to a head.
