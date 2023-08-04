GALENA, Md. - A detached garage in Kent County, Maryland has been destroyed after a mishap involving a sedaline torch Thursday evening, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
They say the owner of the garage had used the torch and believed it was turned off after it was used. The fire marshal says the man put the torch in a cabinet, and returned a short time later to discover the cabinet on fire.
They say it took 30 firefighters from the Galena Volunteer Fire Department 30 minutes to control the fire.
The fire marshal estimated damages to be around $220,000.