SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security's Division of Gaming Enforcement says that 58-year-old Ramon Diaz-Lopez has been arrested for running an illegal lottery operation.
The Division say that they, along with the Seaford Police Department, did a search Diaz-Lopez' house in Seaford, where they found him, money and gambling equipment.
They say he was transferred to Delaware State Police Troop 5 where he was arraigned and later released, charging him with the following:
- Possessing a Gambling Device
- Advanced Gambling
- Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance
- Providing Premises for Gambling