REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Some work must continue despite the high temperatures, but employers and employees are mindful of staying hydrated.
Wharton's Garden Center employees have ice pops in the freezer, cut up watermelons, and have water coolers to refill their water bottles constantly.
Karen Fox, a sales specialist at the garden center, shared how their days look when temperatures are high.
"We have shady areas; we have sunny areas, so we'll rotate. We'll work in the sun for a little bit, what needs to be taken care of, and then to give ourselves a break, we'll maybe rotate to the shaded area for a little while, and that all seems to work really well," Fox said.
By taking these measures, the employees ensure they stay safe and comfortable while keeping the garden center running.