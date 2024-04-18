Futurecast
From a regional standpoint, Friday will be mainly cloudy in most areas and the winds pushing primarily from the north and east.

DELMARVA- The avid gardener will need to stay vigilant with watering for the next few days as a somewhat drier pattern will kick in for Thursday until the upcoming weekend. We have chance of showers later Friday and briefly on Saturday, but the amount will be so miniscule that additional water will be needed for plants.

Watch out for low level moisture building up early Thursday morning. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph.
Futurecast Friday

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. East winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Friday night there will be a chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. and mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. There's a chance of precipitation at 40 percent and new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
 
Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Saturday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Sunday, cloudy skies and cool temperatures with a high around 61 degrees are expected.