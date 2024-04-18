DELMARVA- The avid gardener will need to stay vigilant with watering for the next few days as a somewhat drier pattern will kick in for Thursday until the upcoming weekend. We have chance of showers later Friday and briefly on Saturday, but the amount will be so miniscule that additional water will be needed for plants.
Gardeners advised to increase watering amid dry spell and minimal rainfall
From a regional standpoint, Friday will be mainly cloudy in most areas and the winds pushing primarily from the north and east.
Watch out for low level moisture building up early Thursday morning. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. East winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Friday night there will be a chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. and mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. There's a chance of precipitation at 40 percent and new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Saturday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Sunday, cloudy skies and cool temperatures with a high around 61 degrees are expected.
Tags
Locations
btrihy
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: $1 Million Powerball Ticket winner from Rehoboth Beach claims ticket
-
Rehoboth Beach to review Belhaven Hotel plans
-
Delaware State Police arrest four teenagers following high-speed chase
-
Listen to the music: Lewes restaurants and breweries now allowed to play ambient outdoor music
-
Roundabout near Five Points in Lewes delays opening to traffic