DELAWARE - Gas has gone from a high of $4 or $5 dollars in the last few months now to under $3 in Delaware.
Even though Delaware is trending downward, some travelers notice the difference.
"I'm visiting my sister here," said Phil Arnold, visiting Bethany Beach. "I started out in Connecticut, where gas is probably 40 to 50% more per gallon than it is here. So I'm very happy with the prices here in Delaware"
Though gas is comparatively low now, some people still reminisce about the good ol' days.
"During the last month, I'm delighted," said Curt Callahan from Bethany Beach. "We've been going higher has been almost $4 over $4 In some states for an old guy like me, it's very strange when we think about getting gas for 39, 49 cents years ago. But they keep it just keep going up, when it falls I'm delighted."
More Bethany Beach residents share their opinions on the gas prices:
"When the gas prices were really really high, there was a lot of complaints," said Vanessa Ingram, manager at Golf Gas Station in Bethany Beach. "I have a couple of customers that are regulars. They go by in the morning and they're like, Oh, my God has 15 cents and I'm like, Yeah, it did. But the ironic part about that is when I took it down, no one said a word"
"Well they're high," said Bethany Beach resident Gene Kress. "I mean I drive a truck full of tools so I get fill up every other day. 70 bucks. So it's it's hard and then you know, trying to make money. It makes it difficult "