Gas-Powered Lawn Care Equipment Ban Coming Up In Lewes

LEWES, Del.- A gas-powered lawn care equipment ban is coming up in Lewes.
The ban will impact tools such as hedge trimmers and chainsaws, and was passed in 2020. It goes into effect December 31st.
City manager Ann Marie Townshend says the decision was made to address environmental concerns.
"Internal combustion engines are a big contributor to the climate issues," she said. "So I really think its just trying to look forward."
Discussions will continue on implementation of the ban at a November 14th meeting.