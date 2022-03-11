DELAWARE/MARYLAND- If you waited until Friday to fill up your gas tank, you were likely in luck.
Some stations on the coast saw six to ten cent decreases overnight.
Ken Grant of AAA Mid-Atlantic says there could be multiple factors causing it but one of them has been noticeable since last week.
"This infusion of several billion gallons of crude oil from the reserves internationally put into the system so we may be seeing that kind of starting to see that kind of starting to take some effect," Grant said.
Kevin Flaherty of Milton has been filling his truck after reaching half of a tank. He says he has had to charge his customers more for landscaping work and for use of his boat.
"I had to raise prices in my business with the lawn business and on the boat we are having to do a fuel surcharge for each trip," Flaherty said. "It’s everywhere around, it’s hurting. Last year this time they were starting to go up a little bit so we were starting to feel the crunch then."
Maryland drivers are also seeing a decrease in prices from Thursday. At the Exxon in Ocean City on 85th Street, regular gas is $4.19 a gallon which workers at the Wine Rack say is a ten cent reduction from the day before.
Governor Larry Hogan has proposed a suspension of Maryland’s gas tax which Grant says would make a big difference at the pump.
"Maryland gas prices would drop by about forty cents per gallon which would be very helpful," Grant said. "Especially AAA recently conducted a survey and found that the four dollar mark is kind of the area where people really start to reconsider some of their plans or change some of their behavior."
As long as geopolitical conflicts are in play, don’t be shocked to see teeter-tottering prices at the pump.