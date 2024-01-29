Berlin, MD - New oral arguments have been scheduled in the Appellate Court of Maryland in the case connected to Tyler Mailloux. In August of 2023 a judge threw out the case against Mailloux, surrounding the hit-and-run death of 14 year old Gavin Knupp, ruling that it had been improperly filed in Circuit Court instead of District Court.
Maryland's Attorney General is contesting that dismissal and seeking an appellate court's intervention to overturn the decision. Mailloux's legal team has presented an opposing argument and now both will face off on March 1 at 9 a.m. in the Appellate Court according to court records.
History of the case:
"Justice for Gavin" has been the rallying cry for family and friends of Gavin Knupp. The 14-year-old died tragically after a hit-and-run accident in Ocean Pines on July 11, 2022. So far the march towards justice has been slow.
Tyler Mailloux faces 17 charges related to that accident, all of those charges are for violations of motor vehicle law.