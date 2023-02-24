Geese Causing Some Feathers To Get Ruffled In Milton

MILTON, Del.- Milton's Parks Committee is looking into solving a 'goose problem.'
Complaints of goose droppings in the town's parks are making some people view the geese as a nuisance.
One potential fix is spraying the grass with a chemical to make it taste bad- and would make the geese want to go somewhere else. It's an idea that Thereasa Brittingham is not a fan of.
"Remember, we live in a rural area. And with all the building going on, there's nowhere for our wildlife to be," she said. "And they've been here forever."
But other neighbors like Michael Collins have to clean up after geese every day, and wants them to go away.
"They don't fly north, and the mess they make.. they tear our grass to pieces, and I hate cleaning up after them," he said.
The Parks Committee is expected to finalize a recommendation on what to do with the geese in a meeting in March.