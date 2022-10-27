SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Polls will open at 11 a.m. Friday in the first state.
Community Relations Officer for the Delaware Department of Elections Cathleen Hartsky-Carter says the process is the same as Election Day.
"Voters just go into the early voting site, show their ID, sign the pollbook, vote in the machine, and don't forget the I Voted sticker," Hartsky-Carter said.
There are five early voting locations in Sussex County that will be open over the next ten days.
For the first five days, polling places will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting ends the Sunday before the election.
During the primary election, Sussex County early voters accounted for half of the statewide total.
Voter Campaign Manager for the ACLU of Delaware Meera Devotta says having early voting as an option should increase voter turnout.
"Allowing individuals to cast their ballots on days that might be more convenient to them where they might be able to get leave from work or child care, whatever that might be," Devotta said. "I hope it allows thousands of voters to access the ballot this year."
Whether you vote in the days ahead or less than two weeks from now on Election Day, it is a key midterm election in the first state.