GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council has voted to adopt a an ordinance that would increase funding for emergency services.
With the ordinance, new building applications would be reviewed to determine a surcharge, based on the project cost, labor and materials. The surcharge is then split evenly between the American Legion Ambulance Post #8 and the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company.
Georgetown's own Recreation, Education, and Arts Trust Funding Program is a separate part of the ordinance, but will also receive money based on the same surcharge calculations.