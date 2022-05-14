GEORGETOWN, Del. - Results are in and incumbent Bill West has been re-elected as Georgetown mayor for his fifth term with 62 percent of the votes.
Bill West had a total of 375 votes and was up against Ruth Ann Spicer who had a total of 227 votes.
West is emphasizing continued growth both with the population and bringing more businesses to Georgetown.
He says it will provide people more of what they have been asking town officials for.
A total of 602 people voted in the Georgetown Mayoral Election.