GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Town of Georgetown is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for grant funding through the Fiscal Year 2024 Georgetown Recreation, Education, Arts Trust (GREAT) Fund, with an application deadline of April 30, 2024.
The GREAT Fund, established by the Town Council, is supported by a surcharge on all building permits issued in the town. The fund is designed to support nonprofit organizations that provide recreational, educational, and cultural programs benefitting the Georgetown community.
Eligible expenses for this funding include program-specific costs such as materials and activities related to recreation, education, and the arts. However, the fund does not cover capital improvements, salaries, or fundraising activities.
Applications are available online at the town’s official website under the "News & Notices" section at www.georgetowndel.com. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 4:30 PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
For more information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Town Offices at (302) 856-7391.