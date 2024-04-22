GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Campus Brandywine Valley SPCA celebrates the adoption of one of their longest shelter residents, Chocolate. After 556 days, the pitbull mix found his forever home.
Sara Smith, representative for the BVSPCA, referred to Chocolate as, "such a smiley boy, we’re not sure what took so long to find the right match for Chocolate."
The 2-year-old male pup had spent more than half of his life in the shelter's care after he was surrendered to in October of 2022, said BVSPCA.
"We’re all cheering for Chocolate’s success in his new home, and will continue to provide his new family with resources if needed as he settles in." said Smith.