GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (CoC) is holding a candidate forum for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat will happen on Thursday, August 18th at 6 p.m..
The event will take place at the County Council Chambers, which is at 2 The Circle, Georgetown DE, according to Georgetown CoC.
According to the CoC, the candidates in attendance are John Rieley (R) and Keller Hopkins (R). The Georgetown CoC says that the forum is meant to help voters make an informed decision come election day.