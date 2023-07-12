GEORGETOWN, Del. - Some community members in Georgetown are fetching for a dog park, and Georgetown city council and Mayor Bill West are considering bringing a park to town.
While talks are still preliminary, mayor Bill West says that a committee in town has been formed in order to plan where a park should go and how to raise funds for the park.
"We formed a committee, and it's going to look at insurance, look at different areas, and how things are run. I am concerned about safety of big dogs and small dogs. I think we should have two separate places for them" says West.
Georgetown resident and dog owner James Kesler says there are many reasons he wants a dog park to come to town.
"I'm sixty-five. I'm retired. I'm tired. I don't want to walk the dogs, I'd rather let them go to the dog park and run. I'm limited to, you know...my lawn and my back-yard," says Kesler.
Others, like Georgetown resident and dog owner Gretta Monroe say finding a place to take their dogs nearby is difficult.
Monroe says, "I go over to the state park in Rehoboth, but I hate going over there in the summer time with the traffic and all."
West says while talks for the dog park are preliminary, the committee will eventually present their research to council, who will then consider whether to move forward with the park.