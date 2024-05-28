GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown could launch significant changes as it considers new regulations for recreational marijuana. An upcoming ordinance aims to allow retail marijuana shops and growing facilities within the town. However, the proposed rules come with specific restrictions, including a ban on drive-thrus and outdoor seating for these establishments. This move aligns with Town Manager Gene Dvornick's earlier statements that such businesses could be a future possibility for the community.
There will be a public hearing for the proposed ordinance on May 28. The topic has been up for discussion in the town since last summer, with no decisions as of yet. It was in January that officials asked for public input on zoning changes to make space for recreational use in the town. Georgetown has gone against the grain with its stance on recreational marijuana compared to other communities in Sussex County that have already imposed outright bans such as Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach, and South Bethany. If approved, the ordinance will undergo a review process, requiring approval from the town's planning commission before returning to the town council for finalization.