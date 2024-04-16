GEORGETOWN, Del. - Current Georgetown Council member of the third ward, Angela Townsend, has announced that she has filled the paperwork and will be running for Mayor this upcoming election.
Townsend has served on the Town Council since 2020 and was unopposed for that election. She formerly served on Town Council for 3 years, serving from 2002 to 2005.
"It is my honor to work for the 3rd ward but as Mayor I look forward to working with all the residents and organizations of Georgetown," said Townsend. "As we look at the future of our town, I thought it was time for me to continue my service in another role. I am grateful for the opportunities that I have been afforded I will continue to work diligently and strive to solve problems and issues."
Townsend's announcement marks at least a two-person race between her and incumbent Mayor Bill West, who announced on Monday he was running again.
"After talking to family and business people that mean something to me and the community, I have submitted my paperwork to run for mayor," he wrote on Facebook. "People have asked me to finish what I have started and continue to help new business people. So at this time I’m asking for everybody’s support for two more years."
West has been Georgetown's Mayor for the past decade.
Townsend's official announcement and kick off of her campaign will be on Friday, April 19 10 a.m. at 10 South Bedford Street.