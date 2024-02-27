Georgetown Dog Park becoming less far-fetched

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Georgetown Dog Park committee is still sniffing out the details of the proposed dog park in the town.
The big area of focus right now include location and funding for the project.
"I think it's been fun! We have a really diverse group of people," said committee member Tony Kline. "Everybody is dog owners and everybody has a unique background, I think, that really contributes to making sure we're checking boxes to make everybody as happy as we can."
The committee has come a long way since its' first meeting back in September.
The committee originally considered putting the park at Sand Hill Fields. But after some concerns over kids being too close by at that location, a second location off of Parsons Lane is now the preferred choice- in part because the land already being owned by the town.
The committee members have been speaking with members of other communities like Millsboro and Milford about their dog parks. The committee is working out the details on how much a fence would be and how much fence would be necessary.
Nothing has been finalized yet and the committee also needs to raise a few more kibbles and bits. It's going to take tens of thousands of dollars to get the park built. That could come from grant funding, donations, or some other means, but for now, the committee still has their paw out..