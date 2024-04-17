Georgetown exploring options to prevent more crashes in The Circle

GEORGETOWN, Del.- After yet another crash that caused thousands of dollars in property damage in The Circle, Georgetown is exploring options to prevent it from happening again.
Over the weekend, a driver going at high speeds crashed into a street sign and a fire hydrant.
According to Georgetown mayor Bill West, there have been six crashes that have all similarly gone onto the grass and damaged town property in the past year and a half.
Some of the crashes have proven to be more costly than others, as back in November, a driver struck and knocked over the memorial for fallen officer Chad Spicer.
"We've got to be able to do something because it has wiped out two of our monuments and and just about wiped out a third one," said West. "We've got to do something to try to prevent this from happening."
West said the town has explored the idea of raising the height of the curbs to 15-18 inches. That way, it would be more difficult for cars to roll over onto the grass. But in order to make this change, Georgetown would have to get DelDOT's approval.
West said the town has been in contact with the state to make the change.
People in Georgetown say that it crashes like this one are becoming too frequent.
"It's disgusting," said Charlie Koskey, who has been a business owner on The Circle for the past 25 years. "The Circle is getting more and more hectic... While the area is growing so rapidly, we were at the center of the county and a lot of the crossroads come right through here. And unfortunately, if you're going to go to Rehoboth or Lewes from anywhere coming in from the west, you're going to have to come right through Georgetown."
According to Georgetown police, 50-year old Daniel Jay Tansky is facing multiple charges and is believed to have been alone in the car at the time of the crash.