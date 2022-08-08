GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Georgetown Historical Society is responding after receiving renewed criticism for having a confederate flag on its property.
The society says in 2005 it offered both the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Delaware union groups a chance to erect a monument. But the society says, the union declined the invitation.
In a statement the society said in part:
"The GHS intends to keep its word to SCV, particularly on the choice of flags to adorn the Memorial, and call on all citizens of good character and good faith to commit to the environment of unity, pluralism, and tolerance demonstrated at the unveiling on May 12, 2007, allowing those who chose to honor their dead to do so with respect for their election, all in furtherance of the advancement of education and history that defines the noble object of GHS."
The subject of funding for the historical society has been a continued debate most recently in the Georgetown Town Council since the confederate flag is still on the property. The council approved just under $25,000 to go to the historical society for maintenance work.
On Tuesday, Sussex County Council will be discussing the funding it approved for the historical society back in June in the amount of $2,000 for air conditioning.