A Georgetown man is facing five criminal charges including two felonies after being arrested on Sunday by Delaware State Police.
According to State Police, Adam Prettyman, 36, was an employee of a construction company working on a home renovation in the 800 block of West Evens Road in Felton,
The 62 year old owner of the company reported that several construction tools had been stolen from the house during work in March. Troopers learned that Prettyman had pawned the stolen tools and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Prettyman was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.
- Theft Under $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Theft Over $1.500 (Felony)
- Theft by False Pretense
- Falsifying Business Records
- Selling Stolen Property Under $1,500