GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) say they have arrested 32-year-old Michael Waller from Georgetown for home improvement fraud after an investigation that started earlier this summer.
In June and July 2022, DSP says they started investigating Waller, who owns "Waller Precision" company, after receiving reports that they did not finish residential construction projects they were hired to do.
According to DSP, the investigation found two unfinished projects in Selbyville and Millsboro. Waller Precision was paid a large amount of money for these projects, says DSP, but Waller had stopped communicating with the clients and did not reimburse any of the money paid.
DSP says that Waller turned himself in on October 25th, 2022, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Home Improvement Fraud Over $1,500 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Home Improvement Fraud Over $1,500 (Felony)
Waller was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released without bail with the promise of appearing at his trial, says DSP.
DSP says their Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit continues to investigate similar cases involving Michael Waller. Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded in a similar manner to please contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850. DSP says information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.