GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police says that a Georgetown man has been arrested after a crash that took place around 7:25 p.m. Saturday evening.
They say the driver, 39-year-old Ceferino Lucas-Chavez from Georgetown, was driving on Seashore Highway with a 33-year-old man from and a 42-year-old woman, both also from Georgetown, when Lucas-Chavez drove off the road into a ditch.
Troopers says the three were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to DSP, Lucas-Chavez was charged with the following:
- 3rd offense DUI (felony)
- Two counts of vehicular assault second degree
- Failure to comply with the taking of photographs and fingerprints
- Several other traffic offenses
Police say Lucas-Chavez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,204 cash bond.