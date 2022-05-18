Delaware State Police have taken into custody 26 year old Jordan Walls of Georgetown in connection with a homicide that took place Tuesday night.
State Police say on May 17, troopers responded to a call shortly after 6:00 p.m. They found a 54 year old woman with a gunshot wound in the 22000 block of Deep Branch Rd. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, earlier that day Walls was showing the woman his weapon at that address when a gunshot was fired. Troopers say they recovered a 20-gauge shotgun at the scene.
Walls was taken to Troop 4 and charged with felony Manslaughter and the felony of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Walls was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash bond.
The name of the woman who died is being withheld until notification of her family.