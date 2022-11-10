Georgetown Mayor And Town Council Did Not Ride Together During Return Day Parade

GEORGETOWN, Del- 2022's Return Day Celebrations did not go without controversy.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West decided to walk with his wife and Delaware Governor John Carney, instead of riding with Georgetown town council as he did in years past.
This is the last Return Day for West as he is retiring before the next election. West said that he wanted to spend his final Return Day as mayor with the people. West and the council have disagreed on numerous topics in the past, including the inclusion of the confederate flag at the Marvel Carriage Museum and giving money to other organizations in town.
When asked about how this would impact his relationship with the council, this is what he had to say:
"They don't support me, they don't call me to ask for answers, they don't call the town manager and ask for answers. They're making decisions on their own. The bad blood is there, and it's been there, and I don't see it ever changing."
When we asked the town council members how they felt about West's decision, they refused to comment.