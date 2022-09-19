GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Mayor Bill West confirmed that three council members violated open government standards pertaining to the Georgetown Historical Society funding.
According to West, the determination was made by the Delaware Department of Justice.
All of the debate over the last few months has been centered around the confederate flag that flies at the Marvel Carriage Museum as part of a monument and the Georgetown Historical Society asking for about $25,000 from the town.
Georgetown Town Council had the necessary votes to give the money but then it was taken away by Mayor West due to application issues.
Three council members then decided to sign and deliver the check behind closed doors. That is where the initial complaint by the Southern Delaware Alliance For Racial Justice and this now this apparent determination from the department of justice comes in.
The Department of Justice did not comment Monday.
Mayor West says the council members need to be held accountable for violating code of conduct. There is no word on what this DOJ decision means for the funding or town council.