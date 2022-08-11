GEORGETOWN, Del.- The confederate flag still flies and the property it is on now has about $25,000 from the town after a 3-2 vote by town council.
Mayor Bill West tried to void the check after the Southern Delaware Alliance For Racial Justice alleged that the members did not comply with state's open government laws as it pertains to the "Great Fund".
"We had the town solicitor send out an email saying hey here's what was sent out. We better stop it right now or we may be subject to further litigations," West said. "Well, then I knew lawsuit. I said that's it. Void the check."
According to West, after that decision, the three council members who approved the money in the first place signed the check and it was picked up this morning by Georgetown Historical Society President Jim Bowdin.
No matter what the procedure is, the Georgetown Historiclal Society has stood firm that it will not take down the Confederate flag or the Confederate monument due to its agreement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The historical society said it offered both Confederate and Union historic groups chances to have a display on the property years ago.
It says the union declined, and this week said, "The GHS intends to keep its word to SCV...and call on all citizens of good character and good faith to commit to the environment of unity, pluralism, and tolerance."
On Thursday, the Central Delaware NAACP condemned the flag and urged "all Delawareans to boycott cities, towns, and businesses that revere them."
The historical society has declined further comment but says the memorial is a chance for people to honor the dead and remember history.
A flag still causing controversy in the county seat.