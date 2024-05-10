Georgetown Mayoral Candidates speak on Confederate Flag, Marijuana before election

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The race for mayor in Georgetown is coming to a close this Saturday.
Both incumbent mayor Bill West and Councilwoman Angela Townsend spoke with CoastTV on numerous topics in the town of Georgetown before voters go to the polls.
BILL WEST
Bill West has been Georgetown's mayor for the last ten years. He is born and raised in Georgetown and is a retired police officer. He served on both the Georgetown police force and with Delaware state police. He believes his experience in the role makes him the prime candidate.
"I have proven myself as to what I can do and what I bring to this town," he said.
West was not originally planning to run again, but had a change of heart.
ANGELA TOWNSEND
Angela Townsend has a long history of working for the town of Georgetown. She has served on the town council twice, and has worked as the town clerk. She believes it is time for a change.
"The changes I see are not necessarily good changes. So I'd like to make a difference," she said.
Townsend was born and raised in Georgetown. She also spent time working for Sussex County.
IMPORTANT TOPICS
In recent weeks, people have raised concerns with comments made by Townsend on the controversial Confederate Flag at the Marvel Carriage Museum. Townsend believes the flag is history, and should not be taken down.
"Some people are offended by it, to me some things in this world offend me- so I don't look at it, I don't read it. I just drive by it. I don't have to look," she said.
West also believes the flag has a place- just not flying overhead.
"I think the flag belongs there. It is history, but not up in the air. It belongs in a glass enclosure inside the where people can see it and learn what the the story is behind it, but then move on," he said.
Townsend is the treasurer of the Georgetown Historical Society- who operates the Marvel Museum. She told CoastTV that if she gets elected, she would step down from that position.
Crime has also been a big talker in the town. Townsend believes there has been a lack of awareness on crime.
"We need to address we have crime in town," she said. "We have car break ins. But it seems like the mayor doesn't want to advertise that... To me, us as residents ought to know that."
Townsend said that the lack of interested people in becoming a police officer has also proven to be an issue- and West agreed with that sentiment.
West said getting more manpower is key to making the town safer.
"We need to increase our manpower, so we had the capability to have at least three if not four people on a shift.. We need to get more community involved," he told CoastTV.
The topic of marijuana and marijuana-based businesses have also been the talk of the town, and have been on the town council agenda more than once. Per the Marijuana Control Act, towns like Georgetown have the authority to ban the sale, manufacturing and cultivation of marijuana in their jurisdictions. Multiple other Sussex County communities, like Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, have already voted to ban the drug. Georgetown is yet to make a final decision.
West says while he is not a fan of the drug from his time as a police officer, he does see how a state regulated business that sells items like CBD gummies and oils could be beneficial.
"Yeah, maybe I don't like the cultivation and because you run security issues there, but I like a small business to be able to sell the product<" he said.
Townsend on the other hand, is not for the drug at all.
"I believe its' a gateway drug... With all the drug problems we have in town, I don't think we need to add to that."
Polls open at 8 am this Saturday.