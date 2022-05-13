georgetown town hall

GEORGETOWN, De - Georgetown voters will decide to either give incumbent mayor Bill West a fifth term or usher in new leadership with Ruth Ann Spicer when they go to the polls on Saturday (May 14).

West is anticipating the population in the town continue to grow and is emphasizing bringing in more businesses to meet that need. "The people in Georgetown have talked about big businesses, big box stores, and more restaurants," West told WRDE.  "If a towns not growing its dying so we need to grow."

 Spicer is the mother of the late Chad Spicer, who as a Georgetown Police Officer lost his life in the line of duty in 2009. She wants to make upgrades and increase staff for the town's police force. "I would love for them to have the equipment that they need to be safe on the road and to be safe out in public," Spicer said in her conversation with WRDE.  

The term for Georgetown mayor is for two years. Also the third and fourth ward town council seats are up this cycle. However, both Angela Townsend and Penuel Barrett will return as they are running unopposed. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Hall