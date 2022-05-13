GEORGETOWN, De - Georgetown voters will decide to either give incumbent mayor Bill West a fifth term or usher in new leadership with Ruth Ann Spicer when they go to the polls on Saturday (May 14).
West is anticipating the population in the town continue to grow and is emphasizing bringing in more businesses to meet that need. "The people in Georgetown have talked about big businesses, big box stores, and more restaurants," West told WRDE. "If a towns not growing its dying so we need to grow."
The term for Georgetown mayor is for two years. Also the third and fourth ward town council seats are up this cycle. However, both Angela Townsend and Penuel Barrett will return as they are running unopposed. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Hall