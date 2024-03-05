GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Guatemalan family in Georgetown is mourning the loss of 34-year-old María Niz Chilel following a deadly car crash Thursday morning.
The Delaware State Police report the incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Bull Pine Road and Shortly Road when a Honda Civic, driven by Niz Chilel, didn't stop at a stop sign and crashed with a Volvo container truck.
Niz Chilel was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Honda, a 29-year-old woman, is currently in serious but stable condition, according to DSP. The driver of the Volvo, a 59-year-old man from Millsboro, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Survived by four children, the youngest being only seven months old, Niz Chilel's family is now planning to transport her body to Guatemala.
In remembrance, Dulce Sánchez, Niz Chilel's sister-in-law, said, "She was like a mother to me. She was always a happy person. Every time we would do something as a family, she would always say yes; she would never say no. We'll miss her every day."
The Delaware State Police are still investigating the crash.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses, the transportation of Niz Chilel's body to Guatemala, and support for her children.