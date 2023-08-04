Georgetown Pallet Village cuts ribbon for six months of service

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A ribbon cutting today at the Georgetown Pallet Village marked six months of service.
Multiple state and local leaders took to the podium to talk about the progress of the village- but also how much work there is still left to do.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West says the village is a great thing for the county seat- and gives a chance to those who need it.
"We started this project a year and a half or two years ago," he said. "Everybody think thinks it's drug users or alcohol abusers, they create the problem and should fix it themselves- it's not. These are people who fell on hard times."
People cannot stay permanently, and must be working to find a full-time job and a permanent place to stay while living in the village. According to the Springboard Collaborative, 11 people have successfully found permanent housing since their time in the village.
Other statistics from the Springboard Collaborative say 30 residents have found and maintained jobs, 58 have not returned to living outside after their stay in the village, and 22 have opened bank accounts.
However, down the street, the EPA is continuing to test the soil after a contamination from an old dry cleaner.
The site is a few blocks down the street from the Village on Railroad Avenue.
The agency says the compounds from old solvents have soaked into the soil, and into the groundwater. The town says there is no cause for concern and the water is safe to drink.
These compounds, called volatile organic compounds, can make you sick. The EPA says the compounds can also go in the air.
Judson Malone with the Springboard Collaborative says he is not concerned about the contaminated soil.
"Soil contamination isn't rampant," he said. "It doesn't flow everywhere. So I trust the EPA and I trust the town. I think the fact that they are going to do something about it to remediate the site is good news."
There is a public meeting on August 15 to discuss the contamination. The meeting is at First State Community Action Agency on North Railroad Ave.