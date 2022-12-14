Site director Mark Chura says the hope is to have people in the shelters by the end of this month.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The pallet village in Georgetown will soon be ready to provide shelter to up to 60 people.

WRDE investigated a report that included concerns about the choice of location, saying that rising water or floods after rain may wash out the area intended to provide a home to those who need an escape from the winter elements. Site director Mark Chura said that isn't the case.

"There are no natural water bodies that I am aware of that are remotely close," said Chura. "I think you have to go quite a ways down before you find anything, but this is a high and dry site."

Some neighbors on Terrace Avenue, a street nearby the pallet shelter village, are worried about more homeless people walking around the area more frequently. Despite these concerns, others have acknowledged that the homeless need a place to live.

Construction is underway with foundations poured and plumbing in progress. According to Chura, the shelters may be ready by the end of December or early January.