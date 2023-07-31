GEORGETOWN, Del. - Lieutenant Joel Díaz has been with the Georgetown Police Department for almost 20 years, and recently, he's been the only bilingual police officer for the thousands of people in town who don't speak English.
He says having more officers like him is necessary.
"Communication, right? So the ability for the officers to communicate with the public, for the public to have a sense of trust with the agency itself," Lt. Díaz said.
Chief Ralph W. Holm, Jr. highlighted the importance of having bilingual officers in the department.
"To best handle our calls for service to our Hispanic community, we have to be able to have somebody who speaks the language fluently so that we get the best information that we have. The only way to do that is to have bilingual officers," Chief Holm said.
There is one officer in training right now, but the recently promoted Lieutenant Díaz hopes there's many more to come.
"Our goal is to increase staffing, and then our ultimate goal for me personally would be to have a bilingual officer per shift. That's four shifts, so that would be the ideal scenario," Lt. Díaz said.
Right now, the department relies on Lieutenant Díaz, the department's victim services specialist, on other departments, and often, technology when they need to respond to a call where the individual doesn't speak English.
"Our younger officers tend to be very resourceful when it comes to ... Google Translate or any of these other numbers of technologies that also assist them on the scene and have assisted me on the scene," Lt. Barlow said.
Lieutenant Díaz says speaking the same language makes everyone safer.
"When you're able to communicate with those individuals who need services, and they're able to communicate with you, the importance of the actual information that you're obtaining from them is crucial at the beginning of a case, in the middle, and at the end of the case," Lt. Díaz said.
Georgetown Police Department hopes to hire more bilingual police officers as soon as possible.
They will have applications for people to fill out tomorrow, Tuesday, at National Night Out at Richard Allen School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.