Georgetown Police investigating early morning crash at The Circle

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department is currently investigating a crash that happened at approximately 2 a.m. on July 13th at the Georgetown Circle.
Preliminary investigation showed that the car was traveling east on West Market Street when it did not stop before entering the circle. The vehicle continued straight, hitting the curb and propelling it forward. It then hit a street sign, a camera post, bollards, and a police monument, finally coming to a stop just several feet from the fountain.
Surveillance video captured a male subject running from the scene. The police are actively working to identify the operator.