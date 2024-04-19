Georgetown Police warn of car break-in increase

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Police are asking people to be aware of a recent spike in car break-ins.
The department says the recent thefts have all happened within town limits- and are asking for people's help in reporting any suspicious activities.
According to Georgetown PD, the best ways to prevent any would-be thieves is to lock your car, leave outside lights on and to keep valuables out of sight- or even not leaver them in your car at all.
People in town have been keeping an eye out after this string of crime.
"We lock our cars and maybe even have a light on- which we normally don't. But we leave it on now," said Georgetown neighbor Carol Weikel.
Any suspicious activity is asked to be reported to local law enforcement via 911 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.